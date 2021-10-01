Bhopal: BJP MP sits while National Anthem is on, kicks up row

Rajgarh: BJP MP Rodmall Nagar has kicked up a row by not standing up from his chair during the National Anthem at a function of Governor Mangubhai Patel. The incident took place at a guard of honour of Patel who was on a visit to Geelakhedi, Peelukhedi and other places in Narsingarh Tehsil in Rajgarh three days ago. It, however, came to light on Friday when a video clipping of the event went viral on social media.

The video clipping shows that Nagar was sitting on a chair on the stage while the National Anthem was being sung. On the other hand, BJP legislator from Sarangpur Kunwar Kothar stood up from his chair and sang the National Anthem along with others. Former CM Digvijaya Singh and many other politicians took Nagar to task for his conduct. Singh said that the MP should be ashamed of his conduct. Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that the incident revealed the BJP leaders in true colours. Similarly, MLA Bapu Singh Tamwar said that not standing up from one's chair at the time of National Anthem was an offence to the country. Those who speak about the nationalism should honour the National Anthem, Tamwar said.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:29 PM IST