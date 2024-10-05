Bhopal: BJP Mandal Chief Threatens Anti-Encroachment Team; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing BJP MP Nagar mandal president threatening an anti-encroachment team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) at MP Nagar in front of DB Mall has gone viral. This is the second incident when a video involving BJP circulated in social media.

Watch the video below :-

A few days back, a video had gone viral in which ward number 48 (BJP) corporator Arvind Verma was shown being manhandled by women on Food Street in Shahpura. Now, mandal president Rajendra Singh’s video has gone viral in which he is seen threatening BMC team and breaking mobile handset.

The dispute erupted over alleged selective anti-encroachment drive in MP Nagar. BMC team removed hand carts ignoring illegally parked cars. The BJP workers intervened and told BMC to first remove the illegally parked cars. The BMC told them they would have to take permission from mayor to remove cars as there is pressure of local Congress MLA.

However, Congress corporators alleged that BJP mandal president Rajendra Singh operated an illegal parking space and encouraged encroachment in MP Nagar. Extortion is his main business in MP Nagar, they added. Additional municipal commissioner Varun Awasthi said, “After report from BMC team, BMC will take action. So far, no FIR has been registered against misbehaviour with BMC team.”

Selective anti-encroachment drive

Mandal president Rajendra Singh said, “If selective anti-encroachment drive is carried out, we will oppose. About 50 cars were illegally parked. But BMC did not remove them. BMC team removed hand carts.

BJP workers and I reached there and told them to first remove illegally parked cars. BMC team told me that for it, they will have to take permission from mayor as there is pressure of Congress local MLA.”