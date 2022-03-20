Bhopal: BJP leaders and minister demand action against IAS for tweet on Kashmir Files

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tweet by IAS officer, Niyaz Khan on movie Kashmir Files has started earning ire of the ruling dispensation including medical education minister Vishwas Sarang.

Talking to the media, minister Vishwas Sarang said that the IAS officer has crossed his limits. He is bound by the code of conduct and is violating it. “His comments promote sectarianism and are against service rules. I will be writing a letter to the Department of Personnel and Training asking the department to take disciplinary action against the officer,” said Sarang, talking to a section of the media on Sunday.

Former media in-charge of BJP, Govind Maloo, who was first to notice and react to tweet of IAS Khan also wrote a letter to Prime Minister’s Office, Chairman of the UPSC and Department of Personnel demanding action against the officer, who is currently posted as deputy secretary at the PWD department.

Khan had tweeted on Friday saying that the movie Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of large numbers of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country.

Continuing with his tweet, IAS wrote that he was thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer, so that, the pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians.

Khan has authored seven books and came into media limelight after he filed a case against renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha on charges of copying his story from the novel ‘Untold Secrets of my Ashram.’

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 01:09 PM IST