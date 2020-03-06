Bhopal: BJP ex-minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur gets notice over encroachment, slapped Rs 1 lakh fine

BHOPAL: Postthe midnight political drama,the BJP leaders involved in the alleged ‘horse trading’ have come under the lens of the government agencies and may soon face music.

On Thursday, Sagar the district administration served the notice on former home minster and sitting MLA Bhupendra Singh Thakur in connection with encroachment over government land.

The tehsildar of Parsoriya issued notice regarding clearing two encroachments on 1.70 hector and 0.15 hector government land in village Chitai. The MLA has also been slapped penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

The legislator has been asked to appear before the court on March 16 and if he failed the Court will decide the case one sided.

Action against the legislators initiated on Wednesday when the Katni district administration put the ban on the two mines of BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak.

The former chief minister Digvijay Singh has identified the five BJP leaders responsible for the horse-trading including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, Sanjay Pathak, Vishwas Sarang, and Bhupendra Singh.