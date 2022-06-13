Bhopal: BJP chief VD Sharma puts Congress, Gandhi family in dock over ED summons

Bhopal: State BJP chief VD Sharma interacted with media on Monday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president VD Sharma has put Gandhi family and Congress in dock over their protest against Enforcement Directorate(ED) summon, asking series of questions from Congress and Rahul Gandhi like whether the Associated General Limited (AJL) company which was formed in 1930 to publish newspaper, is doing real estate work by becoming a company of Gandhi family in the name of Young Indian Company or not? Sharma was interacting with the media on Monday.

Similarly, Congress and Rahul Gandhi should tell the people of the country whether Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have 76% stake in Young Indian Company formed in 2010 with Rs.5 lakh or not? Has AJL's assets worth more than Rs 2,000 crores which belonged to freedom fighters been handed over to one family or not? Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should explain what is the relation of their Young Indian company with Kolkata based Hawala company Dotex Merchandise? Asked Sharma.

The BJP president said that in 2010 all the shares of AJL were transferred to the Gandhi family. Along with this, the entire property of AJL worth Rs 2,000 crores was also given. Out of the donations that the Congress had received from the public, a loan of Rs 90 crore was given to the Young Indian Company and then it was waived off.

Sharma said that Young Indian was established in 2010 as a charitable company, but till 2016 this company did not do any charity work. Instead that company started the work of real estate.

In 2019, the Delhi High Court had expressed apprehension of corruption in the share transfer between AJL and Young Indian Company and also commented on it, BJP leader added. It is unfortunate that Congress is agitating to cover up corruption and put pressure on investigating agencies, VD Sharma said.