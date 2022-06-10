Bhopal: 'Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan'; Increase vote percentage of BJP by making ideal booth, says VD Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president VD Sharma said that every household has benefited from the scheme of the Central and state government of BJP. The booth workers should contact the beneficiaries and tell them that BJP is working for service, good governance and welfare of the poor. Party workers should spend time to make the booth ideal so that BJP could get over 50pc votes, VD Sharma added.

State president VD Sharma launched the 'Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' from booth number 69 of Ward number 25 of Bhopal's South-West Vidhan Sabha. Sharma himself is a resident of this booth.

Sharma distributed leaflets focused on Central and state government schemes to the residents of the booth and informed them about the achievements of the Central government in the last 8 years. During this, the state president conducted a meeting of the booth committee and distributed their efforts.

VD said, “We are fortunate that we have got the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and the leadership of sensitive Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state.”

Sharma said, “To ensure that correct information of the government reaches the public at the booth, our booth workers should work as spokespersons. Tell the public that when the Congress government was in power, they deprived 1.34 lakh poor people of housing. The Congress government stopped public welfare schemes like Sambal.”

Sharma added, while distributing their works, that he has told women members of the committee that most of the schemes of the government are women-centric. BJP had always got the support of womenfolk in the elections. Connect the influential sisters of society with the party. Similarly, creative youths living in the booth should work to connect them with the ideology of the party.

“The booth committee should try that we get support from houses where we did not get votes in the last election. We should get the support of every section living at the booth. The booth committee should work by evolving an action plan.” Sharma added.