Bhopal: BJP appoints 20 district conveners of local bodies cell

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP on Sunday announced names of 20 District conveners of the local bodies cell. Besides, BJP cooperative cell also appointed 5 district conveners.

BJP State president and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma and State Convener of Local Bodies Cell Narendra Singh Rajput appointed the district conveners. Dharmendra Srivastava has been appointed for Morena while Ramnaresh Sharma for Bhind.

Similarly, Ramesh Garg for Sheopur, Rachna Nayak (Ashoknagar), Kailash Chaurasia (Sagar), Pradeep Srivastava (Rewa), Rakesh Tamrakar (Satna), Sanjay Gupta (Shahdol), Pushpendra Singh Chandel (Umaria), Jagat Maravi (Mandla), Dharmendra Patel (Harda).

Similarly, Jugal Kishore Chandravanshi has been appointed for Sehore, Somnath Kale (Khandwa), Sanjay Vani (Alirajpur), Kailash Vipat (Ujjain Rural), Ashok Kaviswar (Shajapur), Jagdish Gawli (Agar), Ajay Tomar (Dewas), Dinesh Prajapati (Mandsaur) , Oprakash Mundada (Neemuch).

Similarly, BJP cooperative cell has appointed 5 district conveners. Anil Raghuvanshi for Ashok Nagar, Ramratan Shivhare for Sheopur, Santosh Dixit for Chhatarpur, Pramod Tiwari Panna, Nishikant Verma for Vidisha.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:58 PM IST