Bhopal: Rashtriya Ballet Natya Samaroh ends with Namami Devi Narmade

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Rashtriya Ballet Natya Samaroh ended with Namami Devi Narmade at Shaheed Bhavan on Sunday.

Arghya Kala Samiti in association with the ministry of culture organised the festival, based on the different forms of Lord Shiva.

Written by Yogesh Tripathi and choreographed by Chandra Madhav Barik, the ballet was based on river Narmada and stories associated with it. The play began with Narmadashtak composed by Adi Shankaracharya. It was followed by the story of origin of Narmada. It ended with aarti of Goddess Narmada. It was presented by Kriti Ballet and Performing Arts, Bhopal.

Besides, a felicitation ceremony was held on the inaugural day of the festival. Kathak dance guru Alpana Vajpayee, santoor player Shruti Adhikari, Bharatnatyam dance guru Bharti Hombal were presented Rani Kamalapati Samman.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:38 PM IST