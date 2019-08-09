Bhopal: Biker held for beating traffic cop over jumping signal

BHOPAL: An on-duty traffic cop was assaulted by a biker after being stopped for jumping a red-light traffic signal at Chetak Bridge on Wednesday. Govindpura police said, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when constable Deepak Nagar of traffic police along with his colleagues was checking the vehicles at Chetak Bridge rotary.

The police stopped a man, identified as Zeeshan Qureshi after he had jumped a signal. Cops asking him to adhere to traffic rules asked him for vehicle papers and his driving licence, to which he refused and started arguing with the personnel.

Biker allegedly started beating constable Nagar when he intervened. The biker also damaged his e-challan machine. Policemen arrived on the scene, overpowered him and took him to Govindpura police station where he was booked on charges of assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

He was later arrested. and other relevant sections of IPC and was later arrested by the police.