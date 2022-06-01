Bhopal: Bhopal, Rewa win group A matches in Dr SM Khan U-18 One Day Cricket Tournament

Bhopal defeated Narmadapuram by eight wickets on the third day of Dr SM Khan Under-18 One Day Cricket Tournament on Wednesday being held at Faith Cricket ground | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal defeated Narmadapuram by eight wickets on the third day of Dr SM Khan Under-18 One Day Cricket Tournament on Wednesday being held at Faith Cricket ground here.

In another match of the day, Rewa defeated Sagar by 87 runs, said Sushil Singh Thakur, the vice president of Bhopal Division Cricket Association

Bhopal’s Prarabdh Mishra was awarded with the title of the Player of the Match for taking four wickets and scoring 32 not out off 45 balls.

Playing first, Narmadapuram set a target of 117 runs, losing all their wickets within 37.4 overs. Bhopal chased the target in 23.4 overs, losing only two wickets. In the second Group A match between Rewa and Sagar, the latter won the toss and chose to field.

Playing first, Rewa set a target of 289 runs, losing nine wickets in 50 overs. Opener Anant Verma scored 119 runs off 124 balls for Rewa and number 3 Sagar Singh scored 120 runs off 132 balls.

The entire batting line-up of Sagar collapsed scoring only 202 runs, playing 42.2 overs in the chase sequence. Rahul Patel and S Singh scored a hefty 82 and 55 runs respectively, but could not help their team win.

Somdeep Singh from Rewa took four wickets. Both Anant Verma and Sagar Singh from Rewa were awarded the joint title of the Player of the Match.