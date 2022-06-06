Bhopal: BHEL area gets new movie theatre; existing one shuttered for years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new cinema hall opened in BHEL area on Sunday for convenience of locals in the area. ëSamrat Prithvirají was the first film screened at the theatre.

The locals had been demanding for a cinema hall in the area since long, as they had to travel to main city or the malls to watch a movie.

Nataraj, the sole cinema hall located in the area, had downed shutters for the past 38 years.

DDX Regal Cinema, that opened the theatre at the Regal Civic Centre in BHEL area, has recently opened another one in Kolar suburbs.

The newly opened single-screen theatre can capacitate 240 people at one go, the Chairman and Managing Director of Regal Housing, KL Sharma said.

A food court has also been set up outside the cinema hall, with Indian, continental and Italian cuisine available for cine-goers.

The food court is fashioned to suit Gen-Y and can accommodate families as well. Sharma said that the company has made provisions of free parking space for a month.

He said, The cinema hall in Awadhpuri has been built keeping in mind the needs of families. Cineplex has ample parking facilities both for two and four wheelers. Separate arrangements have been made for entry and exit of the audience.

Sharma said about 2 lakh people in BHEL and adjoining areas will benefit from the newly opened cinema hall. Plans are afoot to open a hall in Indrapuri area as well, he added.