Bhopal: ‘Because architects think different’

BHOPAL: “An architect should think visually and take into consideration both architecture and art forms,” said Uday Athavankar, design educator and Adjunct Professor, IDC, School of Design, IIT, Bombay

He made the remark in a lecture on title ‘Because architects think differently’ at School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal (SPAB) an Institute of National Importance under the MHRD on Friday. The event was organised to mark 11th foundation day of the school.

Prof. Athavankar’s research focuses on exploring the relationship between cognitive science and design. He spoke about mass housing and innovative approaches to deal with issues of land prices in a city like Mumbai and the quality of living. He narrated the idea of three dimensional use of space inspired by high density housing in south East Asian countries.

He presented experiments with mass manufactured modular elements to create 3D living spaces to achieve the idea of “vertically designed functions” as against the usual practice of using space only horizontally.

In the second half of the lecture, Prof. Athavankar spoke about ‘Game Design’ and urged architects to play an active role in the ‘creative industry’.

He also presented videos shot in a high density slum where ‘game’ was used as an effective instrument to understand housing aspirations.

Besides, the Giriraj Kishori Memorial medal for the best girl student in architecture awarded to Priyanka Kar. Some cultural performance was presented by the students of SPA Bhopal.