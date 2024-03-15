Bhopal: Ban On 23 Dog Breeds Leaves Breeders And Owners Howling

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The decision by the Centre to impose a ban on the sale and breeding of 23 dog breeds across the country has sent shockwaves through the dog breeders and owners alike due to the potential financial and security implications.

The dog dealers claimed that the decision will affect their business substantially, while the dog owners have expressed dismay, stating that the security of their houses would be compromised. It is noteworthy that on Wednesday, the Central government announced a ban on the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of dogs, which include Rottweiler, American Bulldog, Pitbull Terrier, Wolf Dog, Moscow Guard, Cane Corso, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Mastiff,Canario, Bandog, Tosa Inu, Caucasian Shepherd Dog, Fila Brazileiro, A Wasch, CentralAsian Shepherd Dog, Terriers, American Staffordshire Terrier, Cangal, Dogo Argentino,Bozboel, TornjakSarharshwlaninock, Rhodesian Ridgeback and South Russian Shepherd Dog.

The dog dealers of the city said that their business had been flourishing till now, as the dogs of the aforementioned breeds were in huge demand, and the decision imposed by the Centre has left them scratching their heads, with plans to begin some other business venture. Meanwhile, the residents of Bhopal, who live in areas vulnerable to incidents like thefts and robberies, and had purchased the dogs of the said breeds, opined that they would have to come up with new ways to ensure the security of their houses after their four-legged companion passes away.

40-45% business will be impacted: Dog dealers

One of the prominent dog dealers of the city, Vishnu Dutt Tripathi, told Free Press that his business, as well as the business of the other breeders, would be impacted by at least 40 to 45%, as the dogs of the breeds banned by the Centre were the ones that had pushed up their sales till now. He added that not only the sales of such dogs but also their accessories such as leash, mask, belts, toys, and the food consumed by them were different from the dogs of the indigenous species, which further escalated their sales. Another dog breeder Ujjwal Sharma termed the Centre’s decision as absurd, saying that 80% of dog bite incidents occur where stray dogs are involved, not pet dogs.

‘Will never adopt any dog again’ : Dog owner

Pawan Sharma, a resident of Trilanga and an advocate by profession, who owns a three-year-old Rottweiler, said Rottweiler is his favorite go-to breed whenever it comes to dogs. After learning of the Centre’s decision, he said he would never adopt dogs again.

Existing dogs to be sterilized: BMC Vet

The veterinary officer at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Dr. SK Shrivastava, said that following the Centre’s decision, directives have been issued to all veterinary hospitals and clinics in the city not to entertain any such dog owners who seek breeding of their dogs belonging to the banned species. The existing dogs of the banned breeds shall be sterilized to prevent their breeding, he added .