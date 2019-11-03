Bhopal: Babita bags silver at Junior Athletics C’ship

BHOPAL: Babita Patel bagged a silver medal for the state on the second day of the ongoing 35th National Junior Athletics Championship, being played from November 2 to 6 at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh.
She won this medal in the girls’ U-20 pole vault event by clearing at 3.25 metres.
Babita is undergoing training at the DSYW’s Athletics Academy in Tatya Tope stadium.
Director, sports and youth welfare, SL Thaosen congratulated Babita for her achievement.
