Bhopal: 'Baanjh' anthology of stories on childless women

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Club Literati, Bhopal held an online interaction with film and TV actor Sushmita Mukherjee on her book ' Baanjh - Incomplete Lives of Complete Womení

A collection of eleven hard-hitting short stories based on the authorís observations, the book is a journey into the world of women from societyís fringes as well as the high echelons. The virtual event was held on Saturday evening via Zoom.

Mukherjee is an actor who has portrayed many strong characters and has done pioneering work in her thirty-seven year-long career in theatre, films and television.

Mukherjee emerged as a vibrant woman who was also serene. 'Memories of red nose' was her personal favourite from her collection of short stories when asked about it. She wishes to convey through this story that ìwe are all related to our mothers' wombs, especially women who are birth givers.î

She also spoke about her Bundelkhand connection, like how she has found a balance between her theatre life and being a daughter-in-law of a big traditional joint family.

She further said that writing is her passion, her comfort zone. She plans to visit the city of lakes very soon in the near future, she said.

Anupama Rawat moderated the session. The session started with a welcome note by the club's president Seema Raizada. She introduced the moderator and the author. Publisher Dipankar Mukherjee, threw light on the author's work.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:27 PM IST