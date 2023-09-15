Bhopal: Auto Driver Rams Vehicle Into Shop, Assaults Shopkeeper | representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An auto rickshaw driver rammed his vehicle into a shop in Bag Sewaniya on Monday, the police said. The police added that the accused driver also assaulted the shopkeeper, when he protested. A video of the incident has also surfaced, after which a case was registered on Thursday. Probe is on in the case.

Bag Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Amit Soni told Free Press that the complainant Jairam Sahu (46) operates a grocery store in Surendra Vihar of Bag Sewaniya. On Monday, he was sitting at the shop, when an auto rickshaw driver rammed his vehicle into his shop while taking reverse. The goods kept at the shop fell, after which Sahu protested against the driver identified as Sandeep Sahu.

Driver Sandeep turned furious and attacked Jairam. He also picked up a rod and smashed it on Jairam’s head, following which he sustained grievous injuries. The accused fled from the spot thereafter. Passers-by rushed Jairam to the hospital, where he underwent treatment. On Thursday, he approached the Bag Sewaniya police and lodged a complaint against Sandeep.The cops have registered a case and have begun a search for him.