Bhopal: Association of Indian Universities’ West Zone Badminton Championship begins from January 5

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A singles and doubles badminton championship for west zone in women’s and men’s category is scheduled to be organized from January 5 to January 8 at newly built sports hall of Rajiv Gandhi Technological University in Bhopal, said the dean of RGTU Manju Singh on Friday.

A total of 150 teams including 78 men's and 72 women's teams from state universities of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Goa will take part in the event. Over a thousand players, team managers, referees and jury members will take part in the championship.

Rajiv Gandhi Technological University (RGTU) has been made the organizer of the western regional tournament of badminton organized by Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The formal inauguration of the tournament will be held on January 5, 2022 at 11.00 am alonside the inauguration of the newly built sports hall will also be held on the occasion.The vice chancellor of the university, Sunil Kumar, is overseeing the preparations of the tournament.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 05:22 PM IST