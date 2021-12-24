Bhopal: Your Christmas fad, Plogrun to clean up state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Swachha Bharat Mission (urban) is organising a plogrun on Saturday on the occasion of Christmas statewide to ensure public participation in cleaning the cities.

The social workers, cleanliness ambassadors and people in general will gather at a spot in their respective zones and collect all the garbage lying around while jogging.

Plogrun is an activity where people pick up litter in their surroundings as they run for fitness. The motto slogan of the event is ‘Run MP Win MP (Daudega MP Jeetega MP)’.

The organisation has set a minimum distance limit to organise a plogrun which is at least 1 kilometer. Monuments, water bodies, gardens and streets should be covered in the run.

The volunteers will have to carry jute bags, gloves and banners to aid them in picking up the litter.

Apart from the statewide activity of plogrun, the Swachhata Sevis (sanitary helpers) will be felicitated during the event. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the campaign virtually across the state.

In Bhopal, the plogrun will conclude at ISBT auditorium where Chouhan’s address will be webcasted.

A motivational workshop will be organised and the volunteers will administer an oath to keep their surroundings clean.

The urban bodies which have excelled in keeping the area under their jurisdiction clean will be felicitated as well.

