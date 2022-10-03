Bhopal: Asha Parekh wows her lifelike portrait made by city artist

Artist Raj Saini (left) presenting portrait to legendary film actor Asha Parekh at a function in Mumbai on Sunday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raj Saini, a painter from the city, presented Asha Parekh’s portrait made by him, to the legendary film actor of yesteryears.

Asha Parekh has been conferred with the 52nd Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The announcement was made on September 30, two days before the actor turned 80.

Saini presented the 3 feet by 2 feet portrait to Asha Parekh at a function organised at Mumbai on Sunday to celebrate her birthday and the conferment of the prestigious award on her.

The acrylic-on-canvas portrait was made by Saini in a very short period. “I got a call from philanthropist Aneel Kashi Murarka four-five days back saying that he wants to organise a programme to felicitate Asha ji and that I should make her portrait and present it to her at the event,” Saini told Free Press.

Saini said Asha ji appreciated the lifelike portrait and blessed him. “She said ‘Wow’ on seeing the work,” the artist added.

Saini said that the people present especially praised the eyes of Asha Parekh in the portrai “I was told that I have painted the eyes of the actor exactly like they looked after makeup when she used to play lead roles in films,” he said.

Saini has made portraits of many political and film celebrities including Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Sonu Sood and many others.