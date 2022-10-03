Bhopal: Verification of beneficiary families of food security scheme continues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District Food and Supplies officer Jyoti Shah Narwaria informed that the families benefited under the Food Security Scheme are being verified. Door-to-door verification is being done by the deployed employees through the M-Ration Mitra app.

Consumers can also stall this app from Google Play Store, through which consumers can get information about their eligibility.

Entitlement of food grains, information of family members according to eligibility slip, and information of family profile can be obtained by logging in with the complete ID of the family in the app.

Apart from this, information about the location of nearby fair price shop POS machines, allocation, and distribution of food grains to the shop can also be obtained.

The M-Ration Mitra app is also very useful for the information and facilities provided by the government regarding the distribution of food grains.