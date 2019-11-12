Bhopal: Aryoga centre new wing inaugurated

BHOPAL: The newly constructed Nathirmal Nihalchand Lalchandani Memorial Wing, at Sant Hiradaram Yoga and Nature Cure Hospital, was inaugurated on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru NanakdevJi on Tuesday. Siddha Bhau, Manesh Balani and Sadasiba Mishra were chief guests of the inaugural ceremony.

Chief medical officer, Sant Hirdaram Yoga and Nature Cure Hospital, Dr Gulab Rai Tewani said that Arogya centre is the place for free service. He added that more than 10 lakh people have been treated at the Arogya centre and many research projects have begun at the centre.

Principal, Himanshu Sharma said that people have adopted the western lifestyle which has given birth to new diseases but naturopathy can help them in a very simple way. Chief Guest, Mishra said visiting the Ayrogya center was a great experience. He urged the students to work hard to gain success in life. Bhau said that he was thankful towards Lal Chandani for extending his support to the Arogya centre. He also said that it is in his memory that the wing was constructed.