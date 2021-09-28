Bhopal: Art lovers throng Bharat Bhavan after 6 months

BHOPAL: Buzz was back at Bharat Bhavan on Tuesday after a gap of almost 6 months as a large number of artists and art lovers thronged the multi-arts complex to see the acrylic works of artist Bhawana Chaudhary Chandra. This is the first exhibition at Bhavan after a gap of six months. No cultural event was organised in the complex since April this year due to second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Chandra has exhibited 31 semi-abstract acrylic-on-canvas works in the exhibition, which send out the message of positivity in times of corona. It is her second solo exhibition in Bhavan.

Most works exhibited are themed on mediation. The artist made most of paintings during the first and the second wave of Covid pandemic. “I have painted what I experienced during the pandemic through colours,” says Chandra, who is an art teacher in a school.

About the mediation theme, Chandra said she chose the theme because everyone was confined to his or her house during lockdowns and felt depressed. “Meditation is the best way to burn stress. And for me, painting is meditation. I used to paint 8-10 hours a day to keep myself happy and mentally fit during tough times,” she says. In one of her works, she has painted the beauty of Upper Lake during lockdown

Besides meditation, she has painted memories of childhood and Simhastha 2016 in Ujjain. And of course, she also painted her favourite flower Gulmohar. Her works on various moods of nature are also on display. She has made four paintings inspired by Hindi film Fana and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which convey that there are lots of hues in our life, the only thing is that one should have sense to feel them. She has mostly used vibrant colours like blue, red, yellow and white in geometrical shapes.

“The colour combination of the artist is amazing,” said Rachna, an art lover. The exhibition will remain open for visitors till October 3 from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 09:43 PM IST