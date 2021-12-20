Bhopal: Anupam Rajan is new MP chief electoral officer

Anupam Rajan is new MP chief electoral officer

Bhopal: Higher education department principal secretary Anupam Rajan has been posted as the new chief electoral officer (CEO) of Madhya Pradesh, as per a government order issued on Monday night.

Rajan, a 1993 batch IAS officer, will replace Veera Rana, a 1988 batch IAS officer, who has been appointed as chairperson of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Similarly, another 1988 batch IAS officer Shailendra Singh will head the higher education department in place of Anupam Rajan, with his existing responsibility as commissioner, agriculture production.

With Veera Rana taking over as the chairperson, MPBSE, 1994 batch IAS officer and principal secretary, School Education Rashmi Arun Shami will be relieved of her charge as the chairperson of MPBSE.

