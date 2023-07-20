Bhopal: Anganwadi In Dilapidated Building

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The building that houses anganwadi centre no 95 at Rohit Nagar Housing Board Colony, 15 km from Bhopal, looks decrepit. It stands amid narrow alleys. The plasters of the building are peeling off and rainwater seeps through its tattered roof. It has two persons - one teaches and deals with attendance and the other takes care of the children.

Though there are 20 children in anganwadi, none of them was seen. The attendance reguister contains last entry of children in April 2022.

Anganwadi worker Nidhi Srivastava said she informed the higher authorities about the ground realty and it was up to them to straighten things. She said about 35 students are registered but not one of them was present.

At anganwadi centre no 1057, worker Tehzeed Sultan was on leave. Helper Kalabai Panti said children had stopped coming because they took admission in primary school. The centre, where water enters during rainfall, has no recent record of children’s attendance.

Child Develoment Project Officer of anganwadi Darmendra Agarwal said, “We have complained to authorities concerned. Money is also sanctioned for it . Public Work Department takes care of that.”

He said that he had no idea why the students children were not coming to anganwadi. His supervisor has not informed him regarding that.

Read Also Bhopal: WCD Issues Order Of Increase Honorarium Of Aganwadi Workers

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)