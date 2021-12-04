e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:47 AM IST

Bhopal: Amid Omicron scare, IAS Meet cancelled

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was to inaugurate the ‘Meet’ .
Staff Reporter
File Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst new variant Omicron scare in the country, Madhya Pradesh IAS Association has cancelled its annual ‘Meet’ that was scheduled to be held in the state capital from December 17 to 19.

Association’s president and additional chief secretary (ACS) ICP Kesari told a newspaper that the decision to cancel the Meet has been taken in the view of a new variant of the COVID-19.

According to reports, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was to inaugurate the ‘Meet’ that could not be held for the past two years because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:47 AM IST
