Bhopal: Hoshangabad man commits suicide, father faints on rly track, killed by another train

Bhopal/Hoshangabad: A man who fainted on a railway track on seeing the body of his son, who had apparently committed suicide by jumping before a running train, was hit and killed by another train in Hoshangabad district in wee hours of Friday, said police.

According to police, Chhotelal Vishwakarma (36), a resident of Marupura, Sohagpur in Hoshangabad district, who along with his father made and sold furniture, had a dispute with family members on Thursday night. He ran towards the railway track nearby to end his life.

Chhotelal's father Mohanlal Vishwakarma (60) ran after his son to take him back home. Chhotelal refused to listen to his father while the latter kept on pleading before him to calm down and get back home.

While Mohanlal made efforts to take his son back a train came and Chhotelal jumped before the running train resulting in his death on the spot.

Seeing his son dead and his body parts scattered, Mohanlal broke out in tears and later fainted on the railway track, said police based on accounts of some eye-witnesses from the village.

It was then another train came on the track hitting and seriously injuring the 60-year-old man. The locals were taking him to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Government railway police (GRP) sub-inspector SS Shukla said, "Chhotelal had a dispute with his wife Preeti Vishwakarma who lives with her parents in Kherua village. A family member told police that there the relationship between the two was strained, which kept the man under stress and it led to disputes within the family."

During the night of the incident there was a dispute again in the family over the same issue. Sohagpur police and GRP Pipariya have registered a case. The GRP police collected the bodies late night and sent it for post-mortem.

Chhotelal was married to Preeti 11 years ago and had two sons. Preeti had left the house on Diwali this year. Both the sons were living with their father and grandparents.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:36 PM IST