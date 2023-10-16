Bhopal: Alert For Rain, Lightening In 8 Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight districts are expected rain and thunderstorm in the next 24 hours. The eight districts are Ratlam, Mandsaur, Agar, Neemuch, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena and Sheopur. Due to western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain once again in some districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Due to western disturbance, there may be rain with thunder and lightning at some places in these 8 districts. Along with this, there is a possibility of rain in some other districts of Chambal division and also in Sehore, Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Indore districts.

Western disturbance is over Jammu Kashmir and adjoining areas. Induced cyclonic circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining areas. A cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining parts of Lakshadweep. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to develop by October 17 which may intensify further and move in a West Northwest direction. A cyclonic circulation is over South Assam, and another cyclonic circulation is over South Tamil Nadu.

There was no significant change in the maximum temperature in the districts of all the divisions. It was much higher than normal in the districts of Bhopal and Rewa divisions while higher than normal in the districts of Ujjain, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Sagar and Gwalior divisions and normal in the districts of the remaining divisions. There was no significant change in the minimum temperature in the districts of all the divisions. It was above normal in the districts of Shahdol, Sagar, Narmadapuram and Gwalior divisions and normal in the districts of the remaining divisions. The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius in Damoh and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius in Malajkhand.