Bhopal: Ex-MLA Rasal Singh Resigns From BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After not getting a ticket from Lahar, four times MLA Rasal Singh resigned from the primary membership of the BJP on Sunday. He is now planning to either join Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or contest as an independent candidate. He will take the decision regarding his future political step in a couple of days. Singh resigned from the party when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was himself in Lahar.

“The CM wanted to meet me, but I refused to meet him,” he told Free Press. He added that party leadership had earlier asked him to work in the Lahar assembly constituency and he worked hard in the field. However, the BJP gave ticket to his arch rival Ambrish Sharma, who is his political opponent and made him bite the dust in two elections.

He said Ambrish Sharma had rebelled against the BJP and fought on BSP ticket in 2018, resulting in his defeat. In the 2013 elections, he was with the BJP, but internally worked against him and became a cause of his defeat.

