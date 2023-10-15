 Bhopal: Ex-MLA Rasal Singh Resigns From BJP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ex-MLA Rasal Singh Resigns From BJP

Bhopal: Ex-MLA Rasal Singh Resigns From BJP

The leader was angry over not getting ticket from Lahar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After not getting a ticket from Lahar, four times MLA Rasal Singh resigned from the primary membership of the BJP on Sunday. He is now planning to either join Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or contest as an independent candidate. He will take the decision regarding his future political step in a couple of days. Singh resigned from the party when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was himself in Lahar.

“The CM wanted to meet me, but I refused to meet him,” he told Free Press. He added that party leadership had earlier asked him to work in the Lahar assembly constituency and he worked hard in the field. However, the BJP gave ticket to his arch rival Ambrish Sharma, who is his political opponent and made him bite the dust in two elections.

He said Ambrish Sharma had rebelled against the BJP and fought on BSP ticket in 2018, resulting in his defeat. In the 2013 elections, he was with the BJP, but internally worked against him and became a cause of his defeat.

Read Also
Bhopal: Several Cong Leaders Quit After First Candidate List
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Two Held For Possession Of Illicit Liquor In Itarsi

MP: Two Held For Possession Of Illicit Liquor In Itarsi

MP: Three Held For Gang-Raping Woman In Anuppur

MP: Three Held For Gang-Raping Woman In Anuppur

MP: Thieves Break Into 9 Houses, Make Away With Booty Worth Crores

MP: Thieves Break Into 9 Houses, Make Away With Booty Worth Crores

MP: Rape Convict Sentenced To 10 Years RI In Satna

MP: Rape Convict Sentenced To 10 Years RI In Satna

MP: Two Criminals Apprehended In Lalitpur

MP: Two Criminals Apprehended In Lalitpur