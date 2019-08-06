Bhopal: AK Mishra joins NHDC as Managing Director

BHOPAL: A K Mishra has joined NHDC as Managing Director on Monday. Mishra did B.E. (Civil) from MACT (now MANIT), Bhopal in 1982 and joined NHPC in the same year. He was serving in NHPC as an executive director and has a rich and varied experience of more than 37 years in various fields including investigation, planning, construction and Contract Management of hydroelectric projects.

Out of this, he holds about 23 years’ of experience during field postings in various projects which include 9 years of postings in Uri, Middle Siang and Tawang Basin Projects located in remote and inaccessible terrain.

He also served for 6 years as Head of Project of Siyom Project (1000 MW) and two Tawang Basin Projects (1400 MW), during which detailed survey & investigation works were completed, DPRs prepared and statutory clearances obtained.

Earlier, he was on the Board of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd., Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Corp. Ltd. and presently he is on the Board of Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd. as a nominee Director of NHPC Ltd.