Bhopal: Airport for Chhindwara, 250 acres land identified

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s constituency is all set to get an airport. District administration has identified 250 acres of land for the purpose and concerned officials have been instructed to complete the project on priority basis.

Chhindwara, till date, has an airstrip at Imlikheda to facilitate landing of small aircrafts and helicopters. Chief minister had announced building of an airport after which the search for appropriate land was undertaken.

About 250 acres of land has been identified near the existing airstrip in Khunajir Khurd, Tikadi and Tiwada Kamath villages.

Chhindwara collector Shriniwas Sharma has written a letter to chief engineer of PWD informing him that 250 acres of land has been identified and has asked the department to take permission from State Civil Aviation Department and complete the formalities to start construction.

CM Nath had earlier said that there should be airport at Chhindwara as most of the people had to travel to Nagpur for flights. Moreover, industrial scenario too will benefit with coming up of an airport in the Chhindwara. Not only, industries but the people from in and around the district will also reap its benefit.