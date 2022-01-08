Bhopal: AIIMS to begin genome sequencing in 5 days, says Vishwas Sarang

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for confirmation of Omicron variants of Covid-19 is going to begin at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, within 5 days, said the officials at health department. The state government has sanctioned funds to the AIIMS to start Genome Sequencing. Madhya Pradesh will have 10 genome sequencing machines in medical colleges. The Centre government will send five machines to the state within a week, while the government here is going to purchase the same number of machines. WGS takes at least 10 days for confirmation.

DME minister Vishwas Sarang said, “We have sanctioned the fund for AIIMS to start genome sequencing for confirmation of Omicron. Besides, the five Genome Sequencing machines which the Centre is scheduled to send will be installed at five medical colleges within a week. Also the state government is purchasing five more machines on its own and they too would be installed at medical colleges. With this there would be 10 genome sequencing machines in the state. Their installations will help the health department to get the results about Omicron's status in Covid-19 patients.”

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur conducted genome sequencing tests of 5 samples of Covid-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh. All India Medical Sciences, Bhopal, too has a facility for genome sequencing, however the samples were sent to NCDC, Delhi for the test.

Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) is a comprehensive method for analysing entire genomes. Genomic information has been instrumental in identifying inherited disorders, characterising the mutations that drive cancer progression, and tracking disease outbreaks. Rapidly dropping sequencing costs and the ability to produce large volumes of data with sequencers make whole-genome sequencing a powerful tool for genomics research.

