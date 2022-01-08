Bhopal: Van vihar to start nature trails to lesser explored jems of Bhopal for environment lovers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Van Vihar National Park is all set to launch a nature trail starting on January 15, opening up lesser explored areas of Van Vihar to environment lovers.

During the 2.4 kilometer long trail the trekkers will be introduced to 20 sites including Ramsar site, Butterfly Park, Bird Sanctuary and Serpentarium among others.

Those coming along will not only be shown around the area but also told about the significance of the place and interesting anecdotes about animals.

These trails will only be conducted on Saturday and bookings having two packages with one costing Rs 250 called Ramu and another costing Rs 500 called Cheeku. A total of 10 to 20 persons will be allowed per package. While those opting for Ramu package will have a three hours long trial, starting at 8 am and ending at 11 am, those who opt for a Cheeku package will have a six hour long package from 8 am to 2 pm.

The trekkers will also have a guide with reference material and refreshments during the trials.

