Bhopal: AIIMS professors to teach Gandhi Medical College students

Bhopal: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) professors will teach medical students in Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and also share research. AIIMS governing body chairman Dr YK Gupta and Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang reached an accord for Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to finalise the programme and strategy in this regard.

Minister Vishwas Sarang said, “AIIMS, Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Department of Gas relief and rehabilitation are going to sign MoU. It will improve medical education with sharing of knowledge.”

“We have reached an accord including eight points in MoU and as per the accord, AIIMS experts and guest faculties will teach medical students of GMC. GMC and AIIMS will also share research with each other,” Sarang said, adding, “doctors, nursing and paramedicals of GMC will participate.”

Identified points for MoU, in addition to teaching, are presentation of case studies, technical assistance in treatment of chronic diseases, collaboration for multi-disciplinary research, exchange of best practices, patients shift, rational use of antibiotics.

High level committee of professors

There will be a high level committee of professors of AIIMS as well as GMC to prepare a blueprint of teaching and knowledge sharing between two top medical institutes—AIIMS and GMC.

Besides, both the institutes will coordinate for completion of theses of PhD students. Both the institutes accorded for guides and co-guides for the theses. Decisions have also been taken for execution of good practices, medical ethics, clinic trial, medical regulation, medical devices, minister added.