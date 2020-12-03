Madhya Pradesh: Gandhi Medical College keeps fingers crossed as ICMR-Bharat yet to give nod

BHOPAL: Gandhi Medical College (GMC), despite having category-II status with all required facilities, is still waiting for nod from ICMR-Bharat Biotech for conducting coronavirus vaccine phase-3 trials.

GMC, though short of volunteers for the vaccine trials, doesn’t want to miss the chance. The People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS), Bhopal, has already carried out vaccine trials. Currently, PCMS and GMC have been shortlisted for phase-3 trial in Madhya Pradesh. After phase-3, Bharat Biotech will go ahead with phase-4 trials.

Even if the gets the nod for phase-3 trials, the GMC is still short of the volunteers. There must be at least 100 volunteers for the trial, however, the GMC is far from the magic figure.

Doctors of GMC are positive that a minor incident during Phase-I trial of India's Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine in August would not deter people from coming forward for the vaccine trial.

A 35-year-old volunteer with no comorbidities, who was part of Phase 1 trials in August, was hospitalised with viral pneumonitis after taking the vaccine.