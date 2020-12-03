Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Narottam Mishra volunteers for Covid vaccine trial

BHOPAL:

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has expressed willingness to become a volunteer for the vaccine trial when it comes to finding a solution for shortage of volunteers. In Madhya Pradesh, the third phase of Corona vaccine trial is underway. Mishra’s decision to become a volunteer will motivate others to join vaccine trial. Earlier, West Bengal UAD minister Firhad Hakim had received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as a volunteer.

Home minister Mishra said, "I am ready to become a volunteer for the Coronavirus vaccine trial. I will talk to the doctors today. If people like us come forward, other people will also be motivated."

At present, the trial is happening in the People's Medical College. Shortage of volunteers for trial recently came to fore in Gandhi Medical College (GMC) which has also been shorted listed by Bharat Biotech for vaccine trial. Shortage of volunteers has become a major issue for health department in smooth vaccine trial in Madhya Pradesh. Only two institutes PCMS and GMC have been shortlisted in Madhya Pradesh for vaccine trial in phase -3 stage.

On Wednesday, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang visited GMC to take stock of preparations for vaccine trial and also raised the issue of creating mass awareness to encourage people turning volunteers for the trial. GMC will not start the trial unless it manages sufficient volunteers for the same.