Madhya Pradesh: 51 districts face corona onslaught, only Niwari remains virus-free

Only one district in state i.e, Niwari is corona free. On Thursday, Katni, a 'corona free' district so far reported a positive case in form of a nine-year-old girl taking the number of affected districts to 51.

Malwa-Nimar region did not record any major hike in positive cases on Thursday. Ujjain reported 10 positive cases, while Dhar reported six and Khargone three cases much to the relief of health department.

State's tally stood at 7,497 positive cases and 321 deaths. Indore accounts for 3,260 positive cases and 122 deaths.

It was followed by Bhopal with 1,443 cases and 51 deaths and Burhanpur with 293 infected patients.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 54 deaths and 649 positive cases, while Jabalpur has 221 positive cases and eight deaths.

Khandwa accounts for 235 positive cases, while Khargone's corona tally stands at 128. Dhar has reported 126 positive cases, followed by Gwalior with 120 cases and Raisen with 67 cases.

Mandsaur has reported 90 positive cases and Dewas accounts for 91 cases. Morena account for 88 cases each while Hoshangabad has 37 corona patients. Sagar has reported 112 and Bhind has till date account for 53 cases. Badwani has reported 42 positive cases, while Ratlam accounts for 32 and Vidisha for 20 corona patients.Rewa has till date identified 33 corona patients, while Agar-Malwa and Jhabua have identified 13 such patients each. Satna and Betul have reported 21 positive cases each, while Damoh and Dindori has 16 each.

Sidhi and Ashok Nagar have 12 corona cases each. Shajapur and Dindori have nine cases each. Singrauli's tally stands at 11. Chhattarpur, Shajapur, and Tikamgarh have nine cases each. Datia, Narsingpur and Shivpuri have eight cases each.

Balaghat, Sheopur, Rajgarh and Shahdol have reported 7 cases each. Chhindwara and Sehore each has six cases each while Umaria recorded 5 and Panna recorded four. Alirajpur, Harda, Mandla and Anuppur have reported three cases each.

Guna and Seoni have till date identified two corona cases each, while Katni has one such case.

As per health department, 231 positive cases were reported in state on Thursday. The percentage of positive cases now stands at 6.8 in Madhya Pradesh. During the day 4,840 samples were tested across the state.