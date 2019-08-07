Bhopal: Ahead of Cabinet meet, CM Kamal Nath scraps proposal of opening Ahatas

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath, taking a big decision in public interest on Tuesday, scrapped the proposal of opening of new Ahatas and sub-shops of liquor prior to cabinet meeting.

Nath, reprimanding the officers of commercial tax department said how could we only think of revenue collection. It is more important to put a tab on social evils than revenue collection.

Nath, prior to cabinet meeting, got the proposal of amendment in excise policy deleted from the agenda of the meeting. Earlier, Nath also scrapped other proposals related to liquor policy on the basis of public interest. He got proposals of home delivery of liquor and drought bear rejected. Nath also scrapped the proposals of increase in liquor shops and selling of foreign liquor at country-made liquor shops.

The proposal prepared by commercial tax department, which drew Nath’s ire, had provision that any liquor contractor may start Ahata by giving 5 per cent more fees. It also porposed that liquor contractor may start sub-shops of liquor by paying 15 per cent more fees.

Nath, by getting the proposal stopped, has given a clear message that he is not in favour of increase in revenue collection by promoting sale of liquor.

Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too had not promoted liquor in the state. Nath, on the same lines, has taken a decision and clarified that he is not in favour of taking any decision that is against public welfare.