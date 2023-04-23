Bhopal: Ahead of Assembly polls, political parties trying to balance caste equations in Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends a mass marriage function of Pal community in Bhopal on Saturday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): With the Assembly elections drawing near, caste politics has gradually started to take prominence once again in the state politics. Every political party is trying to strike a balance between major communities of the state.

Trying to strengthen its roots amongst various communities, the BJP-led state government has not only constituted new boards for them, but also made appointments of people from influential communities to different boards and corporations.

On Saturday Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the formation of the Brahmin Welfare Board. On the same day Chouhan even attended a mass marriage function of Pal community in Bhopal.

His cabinet colleagues are also trying to make their presence felt in events organised by major communities. To strike a chord with the communities, a number of politicians are seen attending their mass marriage programmes.

While the political parties are seeing potential voters in the members of these communities, the representatives of these communities are also enchasing on the given opportunity for their people’s interest.

They have put forward their demands before the political parties. Some of the demands are likely to figure in the manifesto of BJP, Congress and other parties including the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party.

Congress already has announced to constitute the Sen Board for the welfare of the barber community.

Political pundit’s fathom that as the dates of elections would inch closer, the political parties would try to appease the caste communities making promises to them. The leaders of myriad communities also know well that this is the only penultimate time for them to raise their demands strongly before the political parties as they would not try to displease any community in the election year.

Read Also Overheard in Bhopal: An officer in love and darkness under the lamp