Bhopal: After Pavan, Cheetah Aasha moves out of Kuno

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Pavan, Cheetah Aasha moves out of Kuno National Park (KNP) and it was last tracked at Shivpuri border. However, the Kuno officials denied the claims on Thursday.

The movement of Cheetah is being traced with the help of the Cheetah’s collar ID. Fleeing Kuno's boundary seems to have become a sport for the Namibian Cheetahs. After Pavan, it was turn of female feline Aasha to venture out of Kuno and it has been out of protected zone for four days now.

Aasha, earlier known as Asha, was last traced in the greens of Dhoria Ghazigarh of Bairad tehsil of Shivpuri district.

DFO Kuno Prakash Verma told media persons that movement of Aasha is being traced with the help of its collar ID and the team of Kuno Forest Department also reached the spot. The female Cheetah has not yet hunted a single prey in four days which concerned the national park authorities. They fear keeping hungry for this long might deteriorate her health.

Among the cheetahs brought from Namibia and South Africa, male Cheetah Pavan and female Cheetah Aasha are moving in and out of Kuno for some time.

Notably, two cheetahs have died in Kuno National Park in a span of one month. Recently on April 24, an adult male Uday, brought from South Africa, aged about 4 to 5 years, died.

Earlier on March 27, the female cheetah Sasha, who came from Namibia, died due to kidney failure. After the deaths, the Cheetah count in Kuno stands at nine. Field director of Kuno Uttam Sharma denied that Aasha is out of the National Park. He claimed that she is in safe area but did not disclose the area of her presence.