Bhopal: After NGT permits sale of green crackers, district administration collects samples for lab tests

The district administration has started sample collection from firecracker shops in the city to get lab tests done. National Green Tribunal (NGT) has permitted sale of only green firecrackers in the city.

The shopkeepers said they have stocked only eco-friendly, green firecrackers for sale. They also said they did not buy other than green firecrackers in last two years. However, district administration launched sample collection drive after reports that high-decibel crackers and those that do not fall under the category of green crackers are available in local markets. Besides, there are reports of firecrackers being sold inside the packets of green crackers.

The religious outfits have opposed administration’s move saying that small shopkeepers will suffer heavy financial loss due to it. The traders also denied buying and selling Chinese crackers.

Green crackers

Green crackers are considered safe for environment and in simple terms, these crackers do not create loud sound. They are made without use of harmful and strong chemicals.

Traders informed of rules

Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania said administration held a meeting with traders’ association whose members were told not to sell banned Chinese crackers. “We have informed them about the new directives related to green crackers,” he added.