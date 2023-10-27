 Bhopal: Adolescent Clinic Opened In AIIMS
Bhopal: Adolescent Clinic Opened In AIIMS

This specialty clinic will cater to the spectrum of needs of adolescent boys and girls.

Updated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Adolescent clinic has been opened in AIIMS Bhopal. Various departments like Psychiatry, Paediatrics, Endocrinology, Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Community  Family Medicine (CFM) have collaborated to provide services to this unique “Adolescent Clinic” at AIIMS Bhopal. This specialty clinic will cater to the spectrum of needs of adolescent boys and girls.

The common problems to be cared for in this clinic will include emotional and psychological issues, development and growth related issues, issues related to sensitive matters like menstruation, teenage contraception, immunisation and endocrinology problems.

This clinic will specially cater to co-occurring gynecological and endocrinology problems, body image distortion related problems. Department of CFM will contribute to preventive aspects and outreach activities for adolescents as required.

 This clinic will provide its services in the afternoon on 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month in the OPD area at ground floor.

