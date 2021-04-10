Bhopal: Administration arranges for direct supply of Remdesivir to hospitals to avoid law and order crisis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has swung into action to regulate supply of Remdesivir injection to hospitals as per their demands. Instead of purchase by individuals, administration has focused on direct supply to hospitals as per requirement of the Covid patients. Individual purchasing has reportedly created shortage of Remdesivir injections.
Teams of food and civil supply have been constituted to check the hoarding and blackmarketing of Remdesivir injections. The teams are monitoring situation at medical stores in the state capital. Remdesivir injection is used to prevent lung infection among corona patients. In fact, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur are facing acute shortage of Remdesivir injection.
The medical shops, which stored Remdesivir have been closed after their stock exhausted as it led to law and order problems. As per chemists, normal supply of Remdesivir is likely by April 15 in market.
Tehsildar Devendra Chaudhary said one Remdesiver injection is needed per day in case lungs are infected over 40 per cent. “But on the basis of prescription of doctors, people used to stock 10 injections at a time. It led to acute shortage. So we have ensured direct supply to hospitals. We are monitoring hoarding and blackmarketing,” he added.
