Bhopal: ACSs Made In-Charges Of Divisions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The additional chief secretary (ACS)-rank officers have been made in-charges of divisions, keeping in mind the divisional meetings being held by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. ACS Mohd Suleman has been made in-charge of Bhopal division; Vinod Kumar gets Jabalpur; JN Kansotia has been given Rewa; and Rajesh Rajora becomes the in-charge of Ujjain. Likewise, SN Mishra has been made in-charge of Sagar; and Malay Shristava becomes the in-charge of Indore. Ajit Kesri and Ashok Barnwal get Narmadapuram and Shahdol, respectively.

Similarly, Manu Shrivastava has been made the in-charge of Chambal; and KC Gupta becomes the in charge of Gwalior. These officers will coordinate the meetings being held by Yadav over development projects. Afterwards, they will monitor the implementation of the directives issued by Yadav at these meetings.

Officials posted for more than 3 yrs to be transferred

Election Commission had issued directives for transfer and posting of officials in view of Lok Sabha elections to be held in first quarter of 2024. According to directives, officials posted for more than three years at one place in their home district will be transferred. The Commission has been following a policy wherein officials involved in conduct of elections are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a long period. The Commission has decided that no official connected directly with elections can continue in the present district.

According to the directives, if she/he is posted in her/his home district and has completed three years in that district or will be completing 3 years on or before 30th June, 2024, will be transferred. Those to be affected by order include DEOs, ADMs, SDMs, Deputy Collector, Joint Collector, Tehsildar, Block Development Officers besides officials in municipal corporations and development authorities. It will also be applicable for police department officials like ADGs, lGs, DlGs, Commandants of State Armed Police, SSPs, SPs, Addl SPs, Sub-Divisional Head of Police, SHOs, inspectors, sub-inspector and Rls.