Bhopal: ACS Gauri Singh applies for VRS

BHOPAL: A 1987-batch IAS officer, Gauri Singh, has applied for VRS. The state government has sent her application to the Centre for approval.

According to sources, Singh has got a job offer from solar sector in Abu Dhabi. She recently hogged the limelight when she was removed from post of additional chief secretary (ACS) of panchayat and rural development department and shifted as director general of administrative academy.

What entailed Singh’s removal from the post was issuance of an order for quota in Panchayats without the approval of the minister of the department.

Consequently, she invited the wrath of Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, who ordered for her shifting to an unimportant department. Sources in the government said the incident made her unhappy.

Singh is the president of the IAS Association so her decision to resign from the job has become a matter of discussion among the bureaucrats.