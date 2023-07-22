Bhopal: Accused Made Bid To Commit Suicide After Murder, Say Police

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yash Tiwari, who had hacked his girlfriend Nikitasha Chouhan to death in Ratibad on Thursday, wanted to commit suicide after murdering her, police officials investigating the case said.

He first informed his father, who runs a Chinese food stall in Nehru Nagar, that he was going to take the extreme step. His father informed the cops, who traced him and nabbed him at Bhadbhada where he was planning to end his life.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Zone-1) Shashank Singh told Free Press that Tiwari, 20, had known Chouhan for past four years and both of them formed friendship on Facebook. When friendship turned into a relationship, Tiwari grew anxious on learning that Chouhan talked to other guys too.

On Thursday noon, the argument between the duo took place over the same issue. When Tiwari said he disliked her talking to other guys, Nikitasha told him that he was free to end the relationship. Tiwari, who had already planned the murder in his head, flashed a knife and stabbed Chouhan for over 10 times in a fit of rage.

During this, Chouhan struggled to save her life as the scratches of her nails were visible on Tiwari’s neck, Additional DCP Singh said.

When the police nabbed Tiwari, he admitted to killing Chouhan after which he was arrested. On Friday, he was produced in the court, from where he was sent to jail. Apart from Tiwari, his younger sister is the only child left in the family.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Chouhan Holds Cyber Meet After Ratibad Family Commits Suicide Over Online Fraud

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)