Bhopal: Accident at 4 AM; 25-year-old bank employee dies in car crash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old employee of a private bank, was killed after her speeding car rammed into RBI Colony gate near Char Imli in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Three other friends of the bank employee were in the car when the accident took place at 4 am. The collision was so intense that the woman, who was on the wheels, died on the spot, while her male friend was grievously injured. Two other persons who were in the car fled the spot soon after the accident.

Habibganj police station in-charge, Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that the deceased woman Parul Dahiya , worked with a private bank. Parul, who was driving the car at a high speed, lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into the entrance gate of RBI colony.

Bhadoria died on the spot, while one of her male friends sustained grievous injuries. The other persons sitting on the rear seat of the car fled from the spot leaving Parul and the other injured person. Locals rushed Parul to the JK hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The injured man is undergoing treatment. The police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem. Identity of the other two car passengers, who fled from the spot, yet to be established.

Speeding car mows down class 12 student

Gandhinagar police have registered a case against an unidentified car driver for mowing a 17-year-old bike-borne student, the police said on Thursday.

Station in-charge, Arun Sharma told Free Press that the class 12 student Lucky Meena was heading towards his home on his bike when a speeding car hit him near Shraddha Hospital. The car driver fled the spot soon after the accident. The locals rushed the boy to hospital, the duty doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the car driver.

