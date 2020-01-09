Bhopal: ACB conducts raids in Rs 35 cr UCO Bank loan scam

Bhopal: The Anti Corruption Bureau (CBI-Bhopal) conducted raids in the Rs 35.41-cr UCO Bank warehouse loan scam in Morena on Thursday.

Earlier, the CBI, Bhopal conducted raids in at least 23 locations in Morena in the Rs 200 cr scam of UCO Bank in November 2019. On January 8, the CBI had registered two FIRs against several accused. In one FIR, scam of Rs 24.71 crore was found while in the second FIR scam of Rs 10.70 crore was detected.

Sources said the scam mastermind was the then chief manager of UCO Bank Morena, RK Sinha. He distributed loans on fake papers and latter loan takers did not return the loan amount. At present, Sinha is posted in UCO Bank headquarter in Kolkata.

During his posting in Morena, Sinha distributed loans on fake papers to several people and the scam came to limelight when one officer was transferred.

The deputy general manager and zonal head SS Rattan of Bhopal filed the complaint to the CBI to register case against Sinha. The raids were conducted in the houses of warehouse directors and other premises of 10 accused.