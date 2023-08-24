Bhopal: A Den Of Inter-State Gangs

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal appears to have become a den of inter-state gangs who make away with people’s money or valuables either by duping or robbing them. Over 10 such gangs have set foot in the city.

Of them, police have busted only four while others are still at large. In all, 286 crimes have been committed by inter-state gangs this year, senior police officials said.

According to police, members arrive in the city by train and flee via road to evade police action. The gang members resort to tactics like spilling oil in front of car to divert driver’s attention and make away with the cash, valuables kept in the car. Another method is sell fake gold ornaments in exchange of money or stealing ornaments on the pretext of cleaning them.

Then, there is gulel (catapult) gang, which breaks glasses of cars and waits for couple of minutes to check whether its owner is nearby. After knowing that owner is not nearby, they break open the car door to steal valuables, goods kept inside. Most such thefts have taken place in posh areas but police appeared clueless though CCTV cameras are installed in localities.

Police officials said one such gulel gang was busted earlier but another surfaced in the city last month. After arriving in city, the members split and go in different directions to commit thefts. Though the crime branch is required to keep tabs on such activities, they have been unable to apprehend gang members.

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said some inter-state gangs have been busted while search was on for others.

Man Molests, Assaults Neighbour, Her Mom

A man molested an 18-year-old girl on Tuesday. When the girl and her mother protested, the accused and his wife thrashed the girl and her mother, the police said. The police have registered a case against the accused the two who are on the run.

According to Chhola police station house officer Suresh Chandra Nagar, girl works at a garments store. She was returning home on Tuesday evening, when her neighbour named Sheru Raikwar waylaid her. He passed lewd comments and tried to touch her too. The survivor girl protested, after which Sheru threatened to kill her. The girl reached home and narrated her ordeal to her mother (45).

Her mother approached Raikwar and his wife and tried to settle the matter. The husband-wife duo, however, turned furious and thrashed the survivor girl and her mother. Raikwar even attacked the survivor girl’s mother with a stick on her head, following which she sustained grievous injuries. SHO Nagar said that hunt is on for the accused who are on the run.

Thieves Make Off With Gold Necklace Worth Rs 80,000

Thieves entered a house in Jehangirabad on Monday late night and made off with a gold necklace worth Rs 80,000, police said on Wednesday. The police added that the thieves did not steal anything other than the gold necklace, owing to which the complainant woman has suspected involvement of people who know her.

According to Jehangirabad police station house officer Ajay Tiwari, complainant Tabssum (21) who stays at Jehangirabad had left her house to attend a wedding on Monday night and came back on Tuesday morning. When she returned, she found the lock on main door broken.

As she went inside, she checked all her valuables and possessions, to realise that her gold necklace worth Rs 80,000 had been stolen. Realising that her house had been burgled, she approached Jehangirabad police and narrated the incident to them, suspecting involvement of her two aides.

SHO Tiwari said that a probe had been launched in the case.