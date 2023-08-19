 Bhopal: Rape Accused Released On Bail Booked For Molesting Complainant
Undertrial was mounting pressure on the rape survivor to withdraw complaint

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An undertrial rape accused released from jail on bail again has been again booked for harassing, molesting  and threatening the rape survivor to withdraw the complaint.

Kamla Nagar police have registered a case against the 26-year-old rape accused and his brother for the offence. The accused are on the run. Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nirupama Pandey told Free Press that rape accused Aslam had sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman a few years ago. The man was arrested and the court had sent him to jail.

Aslam got a bail and was released from prison around a month ago. After his release, Aslam joined forces with his brother Asif and would waylay the rape complainant, mounting pressure on her to withdraw the case against him. The man even used to molest the complainant and when it went beyond endurance, she again approached the Kamla Nagar police and lodged another complaint against Aslam. The police have begun searching for Aslam, who is on the run, SHO Pandey said.

article-image
