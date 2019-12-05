Bhopal: 9 killed, 25 hurt as bus rams truck

BHOPAL: Nine passengers including three women and 1 years boy died and 25 injured as Bus rammed into stationary truck at Gud bypass road in Rewa district on Thursday. All injured were admitted in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital attached to Shyam Shah Medical College. One injured in ICU. There were 60 passengers in bus.

As per the police, Pradhan Travels’ bus (MP-17-PO-851) was on the way to Sidhi, hit stationary truck (UP-81-CT-2251) in morning when there was poor visibility due to thick fog. Those who died include Raghvendra Pandey, Ashok Singh, Shivani Patel, Vaibhav Patel (1), Krishna Kant Tiwari, Sugriv Patel, Rajendra Singh, Shyamkali and one unidentified woman of nearly 50 years of age.

The accident occurred near Gud road, located around 25 km from Rewa, at around 6.30 am when the bus was on its way to Sidhi from Rewa in the state. The truck driver parked his vehicle on a roadside around in morning. The passenger bus hit and crashed into it. JCB machine was pressed to remove the mingled bus to recover the bodies and injured. The injured were taken out from rear gate of the bus.

Rewa Superintendent of Police Abid Khan said, “There was thick fog as rivers Bichhiya and Biher pass through this belt and it is plain area. So because of very poor visibility, bus hit stationary truck leaving nine dead and 25 injured. One injured is in ICU and four are in normal wards. Remaining were discharged after first aid and initial treatment.”